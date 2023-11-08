Sarah Silverman Tears Into ‘World’s Oldest Nepo Baby’ RFK Jr.

Comedy Central

Sarah Silverman kicked off her return to The Daily Show on Monday by sharing the terrifying news that an early poll has Joe Biden lagging behind Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. On Tuesday night, she stoked the political fires once again by reporting that the election could actually be a three-way race—between Biden, Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

“Which is definitely the worst three-way a Kennedy has ever been a part of,” noted Silverman.

If Kennedy sticks with his Independent run, experts are predicting that he could capture 24 percent of the vote—which isn’t very far behind where Trump (35 percent) and Biden (33 percent) are currently polling. The biggest fear isn’t necessarily that Kennedy will be elected (though stranger things have happened), but that his impressive piece of the political pie will pull millions of votes that would otherwise go to either Trump or Biden.

