Fox News Grapples With Yet Another Pro-Life Election Loss

Fox News
After Ohio on Tuesday became the latest state to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access, conservatives on Fox News struggled to come to grips with just how unpopular their pro-life agenda has been with voters.
Fox anchor Sean Hannity seemed concerned for Republican candidates’ electability, just as he was in August when Ohioans rejected the GOP-backed effort to make it more difficult for them to do what they did Tuesday.
“If we’re really going to be honest about this, and I consider myself pro-life, but I understand that’s not where the country is,” he groused. Another indicator besides Ohio, he later said, was the poor performance last year of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a Republican who said he opposed the right to an abortion even in the case of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother was at stake.