Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Fox News Grapples With Yet Another Pro-Life Election Loss

    After Ohio on Tuesday became the latest state to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access, conservatives on Fox News struggled to come to grips with just how unpopular their pro-life agenda has been with voters.

    Fox anchor Sean Hannity seemed concerned for Republican candidates’ electability, just as he was in August when Ohioans rejected the GOP-backed effort to make it more difficult for them to do what they did Tuesday.

    “If we’re really going to be honest about this, and I consider myself pro-life, but I understand that’s not where the country is,” he groused. Another indicator besides Ohio, he later said, was the poor performance last year of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a Republican who said he opposed the right to an abortion even in the case of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother was at stake.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

