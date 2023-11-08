Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Tate Reeves Wins Re-Election With Bend Not Break Strategy in Mississippi

    After one of the most competitive campaigns this deep red state has seen in decades, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has won a second term as Mississippi’s governor.

    While the race had not been officially called late Tuesday night, Democratic challenger Brandon Presley took the stage to deliver a concession speech in Jackson, and congratulated his opponent.

    “This campaign highlighted serious issues in Mississippi, and this is bigger than one man,” Presley said. “We ran a campaign that was gonna knit our state together. And tonight ends a campaign, it doesn’t end the journey.”

