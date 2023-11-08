Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    Virginia Voters Deny Glenn Youngkin His Dream of Unified Republican Control

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Virginia Voters Deny Glenn Youngkin His Dream of Unified Republican Control

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Democrats have dashed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s dreams of a Republican sweep in Virginia—and put a damper on the Republican’s presidential buzz while they were at it.

    After Tuesday’s elections, Democrats will maintain control of both the state Senate and House of Delegates, according to the Associated Press.

    Democrats’ narrow majority in the state Senate is enough to deny Youngkin unified control of government in Richmond—a goal he spent months and millions of dollars trying to sell to Virginia voters.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wayne Barnes insists ‘vile’ social media abuse is getting WORSE in sport – as the recently-retired referee opens up on the ‘hateful’ messages and death threats he and his family have received since the Rugby World Cup final

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    When Doves buy! New Hampshire auction house lists huge trove of Prince memorabilia – including Purple Rain singer’s four ‘stage-used’ HANDKERCHIEFS estimated at $800

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Ranking the biggest winners, and losers, in the current economy

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wayne Barnes insists ‘vile’ social media abuse is getting WORSE in sport – as the recently-retired referee opens up on the ‘hateful’ messages and death threats he and his family have received since the Rugby World Cup final

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    When Doves buy! New Hampshire auction house lists huge trove of Prince memorabilia – including Purple Rain singer’s four ‘stage-used’ HANDKERCHIEFS estimated at $800

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Ranking the biggest winners, and losers, in the current economy

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    It’s never been this easy to build a $1 billion AI company

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy