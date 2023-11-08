Virginia Voters Deny Glenn Youngkin His Dream of Unified Republican Control

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Democrats have dashed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s dreams of a Republican sweep in Virginia—and put a damper on the Republican’s presidential buzz while they were at it.

After Tuesday’s elections, Democrats will maintain control of both the state Senate and House of Delegates, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats’ narrow majority in the state Senate is enough to deny Youngkin unified control of government in Richmond—a goal he spent months and millions of dollars trying to sell to Virginia voters.

