Optus blames ‘technical network fault’ for outage but needs further investigation to determine root cause

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Optus says a “technical network fault” caused the nationwide outage on Wednesday, but will not provide further details until a “thorough root cause analysis” has been carried out .

The outage, first reported around 4am AEDT, affected more than 10 million customers and 400,000 businesses nationwide.

At 1 p.m. AEDT, some Optus customers reported receiving the signal again – around seven hours after the first outage – with the company confirming that services were “gradually restored” across the country, but that it could “take a few hours” for a full recovery.

Speaking to ABC News on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Bayer Rosmarin reiterated her apologies on behalf of the outage, but said Optus was unable to provide further details about the outage until she carried out a thorough investigation.

“Until we do a full, thorough root cause analysis, we really can’t provide more information,” she said.

“What I can say is that this was a technical network issue and our teams worked very, very hard to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Ms Bayer Rosmarin said it was “very rare” for Optus services to be so widely affected by an outage.

“As a critical infrastructure provider, we strive to make our services available 365 days a year, 24/7, and we largely succeed,” she said.

“In my three and a half years as CEO of Optus, we have never had an outage of this nature.

“So it’s a very rare event, but unfortunately it happens. It happens to telcos around the world. It happens to other telcos in Australia.

“We are trying to prevent this from happening and we will make sure we learn as much as we can from what happened and hopefully keep this an extremely rare event.”

Ms Bayer Rosmarin told the ABC there was “no indication” of a cyber incident causing the outage, and stressed the company was “going the extra mile” for its customers.

This is the latest reputational headache for the telecoms provider, after it suffered a major cyberattack in September 2022, which led to more than 2 million customers having their personal identity documents compromised by hackers computers.

Loading