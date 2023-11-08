Love Island Australia star storms off after finding out someone VERY close to her ex-boyfriend Harrison Boon is on the show

<!–

A Love Island Australia star got the shock of her life during Tuesday’s episode when she discovered someone very close to her MAFS star ex-boyfriend is appearing on the show.

Abby Miller, 23, had just joined the reality show when her co-star Zac told her that Kirra Schofield – the sister of Married At First Sight bride Bronte – is also in the cast.

Abby didn’t take the news well, as she previously dated Bronte’s ex-partner Harrison Boon shortly before he signed up for the dating experiment.

“Kirra has been to MAFS. She didn’t marry anyone, she just yelled at someone because of her sister,” Zac told Abby.

‘Her sister is Bronte Schofield? Are you kidding, are you serious?’ an upset Abby shouted before storming off.

‘What the f**k? No, I don’t want to do it anymore,” Abby can be heard saying off camera as two of her co-stars comforted her and tried to convince her to stay.

In January, Abby was reported as the woman at the center of MAFS’ scandalous love triangle, and she later broke her silence by hinting that she had more “hot tea” to spill.

Harrison’s fairytale marriage to Bronte on MAFS was shattered when one of her friends told her that Harrison had a “secret girlfriend” waiting for him outside the show – who was later identified as Abby.

Abby, who also starred on The Bachelors, shared a pouting selfie on Instagram just hours after the premiere aired, captioning the post with a “tea” emoji.

The emoji likely refers to the phrase “spill the tea,” a slang term for making gossip public, and indicates that Abby is preparing to share more details about her affair with Harrison.

The father of one reportedly told Abby that if things didn’t work out with his MAFS bride, there was a possibility they could rekindle things in the future.

Abby didn’t take the news well, as she previously dated Bronte’s MAFS ex-partner Harrison Boon shortly before he signed up for MAFS. Pictured: MAFS stars Harrison and Bronte

Abby recently broke her silence about how she felt when she found out she would be appearing on the show alongside Kirra, admitting, “I wasn’t happy about it when I found out.”

“Once I knew, I thought about it and it went well. It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought when I first found out, so when I walked into the Villa I felt fine,” she shared 9Entertainment.

New episodes of Love Island Australia appear daily from Monday to Thursday at 6pm on 9Now.