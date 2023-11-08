Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Arabia says will host Arab and Islamic summits to discuss Gaza conflict

    By

    Nov 8, 2023

    NNA – Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab and Islamic nations in coming days to discuss thenbsp;Israeli-Palestinianconflict, Saudi Arabia#39;s investment minister said on Wednesday.

    quot;We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh,quot; said Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

    quot;In a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit,quot; he said.

    quot;In the short term, the objective of bringing these three summits and other gatherings under the leadership of Saudi Arabia would be to drive towards peaceful resolution of the conflict.quot;

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit,nbsp;Etemadonline news reported, the first visit by an Iranian head of state since Tehran and Riyadh ended years of hostility under a China-brokered deal in March.

    Falih also said Saudi Arabia would convene a summit with African nations, without specifying a date. Late on Tuesday Saudi Arabia#39;s foreign affairs ministry had issued a statement saying that meeting, which had been set for the weekend, would be postponed in order to focus on the other two summits.–Reutersnbsp;

