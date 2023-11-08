Gaza: Dozens of Palestinians civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Day 33 of aggression

NNA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling on various areas of the Gaza Strip on Day 33nbsp; of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent raids on various neighborhoods of Gaza City, targeting inhabited homes and apartments, killing and wounding civilians, especially in the neighborhoods of Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Rimal Al-Janobi, Al-Sabra, Al-Nasr, Sheikh Radwan, Al-Zaytoun, and Al-Shujarsquo;iya. A number of them were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital, west of the city. .

An Israeli raid targeted a house for Adwan family in the Al-Fakhoura area in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and injuring a number of civilians.

A number of civilians were killed and wounded after Israeli warplanes targeted a house in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, while and a number of missing persons are still under the rubble.

A number of Palestinians were injured after the Israeli occupation forces targeted a group of civilians in the vicinity of Al-Quds Open University in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes targeted a house for Daher family, east of Jabalia camp, where ninenbsp;people were killed and others wounded.

In the towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes bombed a number of citizensrsquo; homes, killing and wounding them.

Violent missile and artillery bombardment continues in various areas of the Gaza Strip, leaving more fatalities and wounded, the majority of whom are children, women and the elderly, and major destruction in the targeted places.

The Ministry of Health had announced that the death toll and number of wounded among Palestinian people as a result of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank had risen to 10,468, and more than 27,000 wounded.

The Ministry stated, in its report yesterday on the aggression, that 10,305 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, and more than 25,000 were injured, while in the West Bank the number of slain Palestinians rose to 163, and the wounded to about 2,300, since October 7th.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.