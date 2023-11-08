Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 8, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:nbsp;
Hochsteinrsquo;s flash message: Avoid Gaza#39;s war expansion into Lebanon
Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;
Southern front has not calmed down… Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against ldquo;committing the mistake of its liferdquo;
Hochsteinrsquo;s, Biden#39;s envoy: Respect 1701 and do not cover quot;Hamasquot; in Arab world
Al-Joumhouria:
Lebanon asks US to deter Israel
Biden asks for ceasefire, Netanyahu refuses
Al-Akhbar:nbsp;
US presses for truce
Hamas refuses to offer ldquo;free giftsrdquo;Hochstein is on a ldquo;special missionrdquo;
========R.H.