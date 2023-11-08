Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 8, 2023

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    Hochsteinrsquo;s flash message: Avoid Gaza#39;s war expansion into Lebanon

    Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

    Southern front has not calmed down… Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against ldquo;committing the mistake of its liferdquo;

    Hochsteinrsquo;s, Biden#39;s envoy: Respect 1701 and do not cover quot;Hamasquot; in Arab world

    Al-Joumhouria:

    Lebanon asks US to deter Israel

    Biden asks for ceasefire, Netanyahu refuses

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    US presses for truce

    Hamas refuses to offer ldquo;free giftsrdquo;Hochstein is on a ldquo;special missionrdquo;

