Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 8, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:nbsp;

Hochsteinrsquo;s flash message: Avoid Gaza#39;s war expansion into Lebanon

Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

Southern front has not calmed down… Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against ldquo;committing the mistake of its liferdquo;

Hochsteinrsquo;s, Biden#39;s envoy: Respect 1701 and do not cover quot;Hamasquot; in Arab world

Al-Joumhouria:

Lebanon asks US to deter Israel

Biden asks for ceasefire, Netanyahu refuses

Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

US presses for truce

Hamas refuses to offer ldquo;free giftsrdquo;Hochstein is on a ldquo;special missionrdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.