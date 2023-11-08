BUSINESS LIVE: M&S profits soar 75%; Reach to cut 450 jobs; ITV suffers weaker studios demand

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

‘The good progress in Clothing and Home, where Marks & Spencer has struggled in recent years, is to be commended. It shows the extent to which the company has regained its style credentials and is particularly admirable given the pressure on discretionary sales amid the cost of living crisis.

‘The M&S brand is focused on quality and value, and has been successful in attracting shoppers. But at the end of the first half, unusually warm weather during September and October has naturally left investors concerned about winter clothing sales. They have weakened from their first quarter highs, but there is still plenty of time for sales to recover, especially now that the weather has started to turn into a Christmas holiday frenzy.

M&S Food was a strong performer in the first half, with demand here arguably more protected from high levels of inflation. At a more premium end of the market, M&S’s core customers are not as price sensitive. Along with impressive margin growth, total underlying operating profits increased significantly.

‘There has also been good progress in the group’s refurbishment programme, which seeks to pivot to new locations and refurbish existing stores to create a more productive complex. Full-year guidance has been maintained, although performance is expected to lean towards the first half, and the group is likely to want to outrun any potential movement on the expectations dial over the Christmas period.

‘But the real talking point was the reintroduction of dividend payments, which should give investors a boost. The performance is relatively low, but it marks an important moment for the group and is a real statement of confidence in the prospects of the business from M&S management.