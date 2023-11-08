Game of Thrones spin-off following Kit Harington’s Jon Snow is in limbo and has not received a green light from HBO

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Game of Thrones fans received a disappointing update about the previously teased spin-off show about Kit Harington’s beloved Jon Snow character.

Despite discussing the potential show for Harington’s 36-year-old character earlier this year, HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys has now clarified that the series is not currently in development.

“I wouldn’t say there’s anything else in that world that’s even close to a green light or anything like that,” he said TV lineand added, “but we’re always working on different scripts and ideas.”

However, Bloys shared that the network greenlit Dunk and Egg in the spring, referring to the series order for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which is based on the Dunk and Egg novellas by Thrones author George RR Martin.

In 2022 – just months before HBO’s first Game of Thrones spinoff prequel, House of the Dragon, debuted – the network was said to be in “early development” of a new series that would follow Snow.

Harington was expected to reprise his role as Jon Snow (aka Aegon Targaryen), with the show exploring his story after he left Westeros.

In December 2022, Kit teased the spin-off series during an appearance at a convention in Los Angeles, and Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin revealed that the show’s working title was SNOW.

He also revealed that it was Kit who came up with the idea to continue Jon’s storyline in a new series.

He wrote on his blog in June: ‘Yes, it was Kit Harrington (sic) who brought the idea to us.

“I can’t tell you the names of the writers/showrunners because they haven’t been released yet… but Kit has brought them in too, his own team, and they’re amazing.”

Snow had one of the most intriguing character arcs in the entire series, not to mention he was one of the few who managed to survive from the pilot to the series finale.

Snow was first introduced as the bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), who was taken into Winterfell by the Warden of the North.

He was eventually sent to ‘get the black’ as part of the Night’s Watch, though he eventually came back to Winterfell to take back his homeland from another bastard, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

It had long been speculated that there was much more to Jon’s lineage, which was finally confirmed in the season 7 finale.

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) learned through his ‘greensight’ that Jon was actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, who legally married, making Jon – whose real name is Aegon Targaryen – the one and only heir to the Iron Throne.

Despite his true birthright, he refused to accept it in the eighth and final season, causing a rift between him and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), leading to him killing her and Bran being named the new King of Westeros.

The series ended with Bran condemning Jon to the Night’s Watch – in an attempt to appease Daenerys’ supporters – although Jon’s final shots show him walking straight through Castle Black and leading the Wildlings back to their true home north of the Wall.

If this show makes it to series, it would be the first sequel to Game of Thrones, with the House of the Dragon set 200 years before the original series, following the reign of House Targaryen.

There are other Game of Thrones prequels in development, including 10,000 Ships (aka Nymeria) with showrunner Amanda Segel, 9 Voyages (aka The Sea Snake) with showrunner Bruno Heller, and Dunk and Egg with showrunner Steve Conrad .

Harington last played the role of Ricky in the 2023 thriller Blood for Dust.