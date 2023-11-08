Japan confers decoration on Former Senior Assistant to Ambassador of Japan in Lebanon

NNA – The Embassy ofnbsp;Japan in Lebanon on Wednesday shared the following statement:

ldquo;The Embassy of Japan in Lebanon is pleased to announce that on November 3, 2023, the Government of Japan has decided to confer a decoration on Ms. Samar Khashan, former Senior Assistant to the Ambassador of Japan in Lebanon.

Ms. Khashan is to be awarded quot;The Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold and Silver Raysquot; in appreciation of her exceptional contribution to the Japanese diplomatic services and strengthening of bilateral relations between Japan and Lebanon. Specifically, she has dedicated herself to the establishment of a broad network of people between Embassy of Japan and concerned authorities in Lebanon, and she has made a significant contribution in this regard.

Ms. Khashan diligently fulfilled her duties, even under difficult circumstances, throughout a 37-year tenure until 2023.

We are profoundly grateful for her loyalty to her job and longstanding commitment for enhancing the Japanese Lebanese relations.rdquo;

