“An Enemy of the People” play premieres at AUB

NNA – ldquo;AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLErdquo;, the classic play by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Arthur Miller, will be presented in a professional Arabic-language production on the AUB campus, directed by the acclaimed Lebanese film and theater director Lucien Bourjeily, beginning on Friday, November 10, at 8pm. (English synopsis available).

The play, which is an immersive promenade staging produced by FAS, CASAR,nbsp; the Theater Initiative and Theater 259 quot;Theater Productionquot; class, will begin behind the Lee Observatory on the AUB campus. Shows are: Friday, November 10 at 8pm; Saturday, November 11 at 4pm and 8pm; Sunday, November 12 at 4pm and 8pm; Friday, November 17 at 8pm; Saturday, November 18 at 4pm and 8pm.nbsp;

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is a professional production translated to Lebanese Arabic by Nada Saab, with AUB students working side by side with professional actors such as Ziad Najjar, Abelrahim Al-Awji and Farah Shaer to present this work about environmental degradation, science versus business, corruption and the necessity of a free, unbiased press.

(This promenade play requires walking up and down stairs and across short distances on the AUB campus. Wear comfortable shoes and bring an umbrella if rain is possible. Performances may be delayed or re-scheduled if weather prevents presentation.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========