Robbie Williams shares never-before-seen footage of bikini-clad ex Geri Horner as he reflects on their ‘confusing’ but ‘magical’ relationship

Robbie Williams has opened up about his ‘confusing’ relationship with ex Geri Horner.

In his self-titled Netflix docuseries, the 49-year-old singer reflected on their long holiday together in the south of France with Robbie’s songwriting partner Guy Chambers and his wife Emma.

Footage shared from the trip in 2000 showed the pair romping together in their swimwear, enjoying lavish boat rides and brawling.

Of their 1990s affair, he explained: “It was a very confusing relationship because she’s a girl, I’m a boy, and we’re very good friends trying to sort through the wreckage of the past.

Revealing that his romance with the Spice Girl, 50, was doomed from the start, he said: ‘Our relationship starts when I’m in AA – you’re told you can’t be in a relationship for the first year and I understand – I can’t even take care of a cactus, let alone anyone else.’

Robbie added: “I found her company very, very easy, there is a silliness about it.

“We got along really well, it was fun, we were a little gang sharing a magical moment in a magical place… we adored each other, I got them, they got me.”

But despite appearing to be in a good place and enjoying his extended break, Robbie admitted he was ‘longing for normality’ as he struggled to adapt to his global fame.

Rumors swirled that Geri called the paparazzi on the couple as they tried to enjoy their time together, and Robbie confessed that he believed them at the time.

Robbie said he spoke to a paparazzi who blamed Geri, saying: ‘Now I don’t think that’s true, but at the time I believed it.

“It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche, when you can’t trust anyone.”

Speaking about the moment he was told about the rumor, he said: “It somehow ruined the memory of such a joyful part of my life.”

Although Geri and Robbie’s romance was short-lived, Ginger Spice has spoken fondly of their time together and previously revealed that Robbie helped her when her weight dropped to seven stone after she left the Spice Girls.

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2010, she confessed: ‘I was afraid I was going to get fat. I started binge eating, felt fatter and made myself sick. It was horrible.

‘Robbie knew about my bulimia and he advised me to seek help. He told me to go to rehab and that may have saved my life.

‘Without this treatment, the bulimia would have gotten worse. I will always be grateful to him, always.”

She added that she and the former Take That star shared a close bond, saying: ‘I became very close to Robbie after I left the Spice Girls and it was a very moving friendship.

‘I was lonely and felt like he was the only person on earth who could understand me because of his experiences with Take That.

‘We understood each other. But I wasn’t really dating him. I am happy and healthy now.’

Robbie Williams, a four-part documentary series, is available on Netflix.