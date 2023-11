NNA – Israelnbsp;should not reoccupy Gaza but there may be a transition period after the end of the conflict with Palestinian militant groupnbsp;Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken appeared to be pushing back against a declaration by Israeli Prime Ministernbsp;Benjamin Netanyahunbsp;that Tel Aviv could resume responsibility for security in Gaza ldquo;for an indefinite period.rdquo;mdash;agenciesnbsp;

