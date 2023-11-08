Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    News

    Moms for Liberty Candidates Take a Beating in Some School Races

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , ,
    Moms for Liberty Candidates Take a Beating in Some School Races

    Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuters

    Moms for Liberty, the right-wing “parental rights” group advocating a hardline anti-woke agenda in America’s schools, had a rough night in Tuesday’s elections for school board seats around the country.

    The organization, considered an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, endorsed scores of candidates in school districts in several states from Alaska to North Carolina. But the group’s record backing book bans, opposing racially inclusive lessons in classrooms, and pushing anti-LGBTQ messages seemingly failed to connect with voters in multiple ballots.

    A key battleground for MfL was Pennsylvania, where the group endorsed over 50 candidates in some 28 districts. In 2021, Moms for Liberty claimed credit for 33 seats in Bucks County, claiming that eight out of 13 districts “now have a majority of school board members that value parental rights.” Ahead of Tuesday’s election, MfL endorsed only a single candidate in the county—though some of this year’s candidates in Philadelphia suburbs sympathetic to the extreme organization may have feared that an outright endorsement from the extreme organization could scare off moderate voters, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wayne Barnes insists ‘vile’ social media abuse is getting WORSE in sport – as the recently-retired referee opens up on the ‘hateful’ messages and death threats he and his family have received since the Rugby World Cup final

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    When Doves buy! New Hampshire auction house lists huge trove of Prince memorabilia – including Purple Rain singer’s four ‘stage-used’ HANDKERCHIEFS estimated at $800

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Ranking the biggest winners, and losers, in the current economy

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wayne Barnes insists ‘vile’ social media abuse is getting WORSE in sport – as the recently-retired referee opens up on the ‘hateful’ messages and death threats he and his family have received since the Rugby World Cup final

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    When Doves buy! New Hampshire auction house lists huge trove of Prince memorabilia – including Purple Rain singer’s four ‘stage-used’ HANDKERCHIEFS estimated at $800

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Ranking the biggest winners, and losers, in the current economy

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    It’s never been this easy to build a $1 billion AI company

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy