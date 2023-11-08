Shock as four LA Sheriff’s Department employees die of suicide in less than 24 hours as colleagues say they are ‘beyond saddened by the deaths’

If you or someone you know may be struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

The deaths of four current and former L.A. Sheriff’s Department employees by suicide within 24 hours has prompted a plea for law enforcement personnel to check on the well-being of colleagues.

Veteran Commander Darren Harris was found dead at his Santa Clarita home at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Anonymous sources report this LA times Mr. Harris died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The ministry has not confirmed the reports.

Authorities then found the body of retired Sergeant Greg Hovland at his Quartz Hill home at 12:53 p.m., and at 5:40 p.m., an unnamed prison official known as a custody assistant was found at a residence in Stevenson Ranch.

The death of a deputy working at a jail was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The unnamed employee was found unconscious at home and pronounced dead at a hospital in Pomona, CA.

Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement Tuesday that the department was “extremely saddened to learn of the deaths.”

“It has sent shockwaves of emotion throughout the department as we try to cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family.

“During difficult times like these it is important that staff, regardless of rank or position, check on the welfare of other colleagues and friends,” he said.

In the photo: Robert Luna speaks at a press conference in October. Sheriff Luna said Tuesday that the department was “extremely saddened” to learn of the deaths of four past and present staff members

In Tuesday’s statement, Sheriff Luna said the department’s Psychological Services Bureau and Injury and Health Support Unit were working to provide counseling and other resources to the officers’ families.

“In addition, the department has a Peer Support Program that members can utilize for additional assistance,” he said.

The tragedy has drawn attention to the high suicide rate among authorities.

Within the LA Sheriff’s Department, four other employees have died by suicide this year alone, an agency spokesperson said.

“I am most concerned about the well-being of our employees and we are urgently exploring options to reduce work stressors to support the work and home lives of our employees,” Sheriff Luna said in his statement.

Research has shown that law enforcement teams with fewer staff are at greater risk of employee death by suicide – a finding some have resigned to the effectiveness of mental health and peer support programs in larger teams.

All four deaths are being investigated as suicide deaths, but the causes of death have not been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office, law enforcement sources said, as reported by NBC.

In 2020, 116 police officers died by suicide, while 113 people died in the line of duty, a figure that will rise to 150 by 2021.

Law enforcement officers have a 54 percent increase in suicide risk compared to the civilian population, a 2022 study finds

According to a 2022 study, suicide risk among law enforcement officers increased by 54 percent compared to the civilian population found it.

While national suicide rates fell three percent between 2019 and 2020, according to CDC data, rates among first responders showed little to no decline between 2017 and 2020, the study found.

