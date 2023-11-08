France: Improving Gaza’s humanitarian situation in everyone’s interest ‘including Israel’

NNA -nbsp;France stated on Wednesday that everyone has an quot;interestquot; in improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza, quot;including Israel,quot; on the eve of a conference organized by Paris on this subject.nbsp;

The French presidency announced to journalists that the Israeli government would not be present at this quot;humanitarian conferencequot; to be held on Thursday morning at the Eacute;lyseacute;e Palace.nbsp;nbsp;

However, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and will speak with him again after the conference concludes. –AFP

