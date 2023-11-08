Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Friday, November 10, 2023

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; ldquo;The Lebanese Special Olympicsquot; organizes the quot;Fourth Conference on Health for Building Healthy Communitiesquot; to reduce health disparities for people with intellectual disabilities. The conference takes place under the patronage and in the presence of the Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Georges Kallas, at the ldquo;Galleria Hotelrdquo; in Jnah – Beirut.

    5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the media platform quot;Pravda TVquot; at the Russian House – Beirut – Verdun, at the invitation of the chairman of the platformrsquo;s board of directors, Riad Najm, under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wayne Barnes insists ‘vile’ social media abuse is getting WORSE in sport – as the recently-retired referee opens up on the ‘hateful’ messages and death threats he and his family have received since the Rugby World Cup final

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    When Doves buy! New Hampshire auction house lists huge trove of Prince memorabilia – including Purple Rain singer’s four ‘stage-used’ HANDKERCHIEFS estimated at $800

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Ranking the biggest winners, and losers, in the current economy

    Nov 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wayne Barnes insists ‘vile’ social media abuse is getting WORSE in sport – as the recently-retired referee opens up on the ‘hateful’ messages and death threats he and his family have received since the Rugby World Cup final

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    When Doves buy! New Hampshire auction house lists huge trove of Prince memorabilia – including Purple Rain singer’s four ‘stage-used’ HANDKERCHIEFS estimated at $800

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    Ranking the biggest winners, and losers, in the current economy

    Nov 8, 2023
    News

    It’s never been this easy to build a $1 billion AI company

    Nov 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy