Friday, November 10, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; ldquo;The Lebanese Special Olympicsquot; organizes the quot;Fourth Conference on Health for Building Healthy Communitiesquot; to reduce health disparities for people with intellectual disabilities. The conference takes place under the patronage and in the presence of the Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, Georges Kallas, at the ldquo;Galleria Hotelrdquo; in Jnah – Beirut.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the media platform quot;Pravda TVquot; at the Russian House – Beirut – Verdun, at the invitation of the chairman of the platformrsquo;s board of directors, Riad Najm, under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.