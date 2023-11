NNA – Major General, Abbas Ibrahim, on Wednesday welcomed United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the latest developments on the regional scene, as well as local developments amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.nbsp;

Talks between the pair also touched on the ongoing Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon and on the danger of deteriorating conditions as a result of these attacks.

