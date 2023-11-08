Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Ex-CIA Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Drugged Women

    A former CIA officer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to federal charges after being accused of drugging and then sexually assaulting at least two dozen women.

    Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 47, now faces up to 30 years in prison after admitting counts of sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and coercion and enticement. He also pleaded guilty to transportation of obscene material after prosecutors alleged he kept almost 500 photos and videos of naked, unconscious women.

    Raymond was most recently employed by the government at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, according to the Justice Department. He admitted to drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women in his embassy-leased housing and in other locations between 2006 and 2020. Prosecutors say his offending took place in several countries where he’d worked for the U.S. government.

