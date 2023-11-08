Wellness influencer Laura Henshaw reveals how rarely she washes her bra – leading to a fierce debate

<!–

One of Australia’s most popular wellness influencers has made a shocking confession about her personal hygiene.

Laura Henshaw, who runs the Keep it Cleaner brand with fellow influencer Steph Claire Smith, admitted on the brand’s podcast that she only washes her bra once a month.

“How often am I supposed to wash my bra because I really don’t wash it…” she said on KIC Pod.

Steph, who co-hosts the show, replied: “No, how often do you actually do it?”

Laura sheepishly replied, “Probably once a month, I think.” It’s harder to wash a bra!’

She then added: “The longer the life of the bra, the less you wash it. »

Clearly unimpressed by his dirty confession, Steph flatly said she washes her own bra “every two or three times”.

Trying to justify herself, Laura insisted that her bra “doesn’t smell.”

Fans of the duo have been vocal in the comments section on Instagram by revealing how often they wash their own underwear.

“I wash mine every time I use it only because I’m too lazy to put it back in the drawer,” one admitted.

“Laura, you are my human spirit,” exclaimed another. “I own two bras, I wash them once a month… perfectly.”

Another listener admitted: “I’ve been wearing the same bra for about a year and it’s been washed about 3 times. »

Laura’s co-host Steph (pictured) was shocked by these dirty confessions

One said: “Clean the bra every 2-3 days, I throw it in the washing machine laundry bag with all my other laundry. »

Another listener advised Laura to wash her bra “after every use” because bacteria can build up in the fabric and lead to skin problems.

Last August, Laura shocked her fans when she admitted she doesn’t shower after sex.

“Just wipe it with a tissue,” she shrugged, leaving co-host Steph stunned.