Gaza death toll from Israeli assault soars to 10,569

NNA – The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 10,569, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Wednesday.

ldquo;The victims include 4,324 children, 2,823 women and 649 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured,rdquo; ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,550 people, including 1,350 children, were also reported to be trapped under the rubble.

ldquo;The Israeli aggression has left 193 medics dead and 45 ambulances destroyed,rdquo; the spokesman added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. Nearly 1,600 Israelis have been killed since then, according to official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gazarsquo;s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

Food is running out, and bakeries are inoperable in Gaza, according to the World Food Program. The UN agency in a statement said it is trying to scale up to reach over 1 million people with urgent food assistance. ldquo;But humanitarian access must be expanded,rdquo; it said.–AA

