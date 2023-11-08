Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kataeb Leader Meets Wronecka, Stresses Need to Implement UN Resolution 1701

    NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel met in his office in Bikfaya with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka with talks featuring on the latest developments regarding the ongoing war in Gaza and the continuing escalation in southern Lebanon.

    During the meeting, the pair stressed the need to implement UN Resolution 1701 in cooperation with international forces.

    Gemayel also stressed the need to protect Lebanon by deploying the army along the border to prevent any involvement in the ongoing war.

    The meeting was attended by Vice President of the Kataeb Party Dr. Bernard Gerbaka as well as Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah.

