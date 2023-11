NNA – The Israeli enemy on Wednesday targeted the southern Lebanese town of Houla with a missile that landed on one of its houses but did not explode. Another missile landed on a car in the same region but didnrsquo;t explode as well.nbsp;

Hoularsquo;s football stadiumnbsp; had also been targeted by three enemy missiles, our reporter said.nbsp;

========R.H.