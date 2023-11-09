When Doves buy! New Hampshire auction house lists huge trove of Prince memorabilia – including Purple Rain singer’s four ‘stage-used’ HANDKERCHIEFS estimated at $800

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince’s music lives on as numerous memorabilia from the mid-1980s to late 1990s are for sale, with a two-piece ensemble fetching an estimated $45,000.

The auction company RR did that 203 items can be bidincluding clothing and other items from the legendary singer’s ‘Purple Rain’, ‘Lovesexy’, ‘Parade’ and ‘Sign o’ the Times’ eras.

Among the major pieces are a custom-made jacket and trousers in sheer black and gray devoré fabric from Prince’s role as Christopher Tracy in the 1986 film Under the Cherry Moon. The outfit is estimated to fetch at least $45,000. .

Another expensive item is his stage-worn chain hat from the 1993 Act II Tour, estimated at $40,000. The hat features a black military-style hat with eleven hand-sewn chains hanging from the brim and a metal ‘Love Symbol’ emblem on the front, like the one he made famous in the video ‘My Name is Prince’.

The auction house notes that this hat was worn on stage during the Act II Tour of Europe, which included Prince’s first and only show at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium.

The collector has not been identified, but auctioneer Bobby Livingston said: ‘The collector who owns it has collected these things from various designers and auction houses over the past ten years. So it’s quite an extensive fashion collection that follows Prince’s entire career.’

Prince during a concert at New York’s Nassau Coliseum in 1985

Prince’s iconic blue high-heeled boots from the Act I Tour are also one of the most expensive items on the auction list. They are expected to sell for more than $20,000.

The auction house says they are ‘handsome, handmade blue linen boots, measuring 7″ tall overall (including the 4.5″ heels), with a zippered upper, black leather lining and a Translite rubber sole.

‘Both heels are reinforced with metal brackets, a standard design used for Prince’s stage shoes to prevent them from breaking during Prince’s lavish stage performances. They all have a label on the inside: ‘Custom Made by Willie’s of Hollywood.’

Livingston commented on the shoes, saying, “It just shows an intense amount of wear and tear – how he was jumping on stage and dancing.” You really get a sense of the artist.’

The shoes were purchased from a former employee of Paisley Park, Prince’s private estate and manufacturing complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

His famous white lace Purple Rain gloves, which he wore in the 1984 film Purple Rain and during the tour of the same name, are also for sale.

The gloves are estimated to sell for more than $2,000.

The auction website confirms that all items were acquired by the collector from Prince’s wardrobe designer.

The collection includes Prince’s classic white ruffled shirt, which he wore on stage at the 12th annual American Music Awards in 1985. The shirt is estimated to sell for $15,000.

At the 1985 AMAs, he was nominated in ten categories, taking home awards for Favorite Pop/Rock Album, Favorite Soul/R&B Album, and Favorite Soul/R&B Single (for “When Doves Cry”).

A blue Schecter ‘Cloud’ guitar from NPG Music Club tested by the singer is also for sale. It is estimated to sell for $4,000.

The guitar is a Schecter Diamond Series replica of Prince’s iconic blue ‘Cloud’ guitar.

The website confirms that the instrument is from 2002 and was kept by the NPG Music Club store manager as one of the merchandising units Prince himself tested.

It is described as ‘in near new condition with the original plastic still on the bridge pickup and back plate and including the original box and warranty card.’

Perhaps the most surprising item on the auction list are his Purple Rain handkerchiefs, which are expected to sell for more than $800.

The handkerchiefs are described as ‘used as accessories to his various outfits and costumes. Prince often threw these handkerchiefs into the audience.

They are available in black, blue, purple and white and are described as being in ‘generally fine condition’.

Other eccentric items up for auction include collections of dyed fabric samples for his tours, a handwritten note with wardrobe changes for his 1990 Nude Tour and Polaroid photos of his wardrobe collection.

The auction, titled ‘The Fashion of Prince’, aims to celebrate ‘the glamorous style’ of the iconic singer. The timed auction ends on November 16.