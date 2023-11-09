Berri broaches general situation in Lebanon and region with French Ambassador, meets MEA Chairman Al-Hout, Sidon Municipality head, former MP Rahmeh,

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain Al-Tineh, French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.

Discussions touched on the current general situation in Lebanon and the region, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.

During the meeting, the French ambassador stressed the importance of Lebanon avoiding the expansion of the conflict in the region.

Speaker Berri later received the Mayor of the Municipality of Sidon, Hazem Badih, with whom he discussed the cityrsquo;s conditions and services and developmental affairs.

Berri later met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Middle East Airlines (MEA) Mohammed Al-Hout, who briefed him on the companyrsquo;s work and the measures it has taken in light of the current situation.

The Speaker also met with former MP Emile Rahme, who underlined on emerging the importance of national unity in the country.

=============== L.Y