Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Edward Fletcher Named CEO of U.K. Cinema Chain and Distributor Curzon

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Edward Fletcher Named CEO of U.K. Cinema Chain and Distributor Curzon

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Edward Fletcher has been appointed CEO of British cinema chain and distributor Curzon, replacing Philip Knatchbull who will step down on November 15 after 17 years with the company.

    The appointment was announced by Charles S. Cohen, whose Cohen Media Group acquired Curzon in 2019.

    “Ed Fletcher’s knowledge of the British film market will be invaluable to Curzon as the company continues to expand its business and bring the world’s best films to discerning filmgoers,” said Cohen. “Ed’s production experience will enable Curzon to take on a more active film production role. moving forward. We are pleased to welcome him to the Curzon family.”

    After managing cinemas in the UK, Fletcher moved into distribution at ICA Projects before co-founding distributor Soda Pictures in 2002, growing his catalog to over 300 titles, including critically acclaimed UK, international cinema and documentary films. In 2014, Soda Pictures was acquired by Canadian media group Thunderbird Entertainment, relaunched as Thunderbird Releasing, with the Palme d’Or winning Shoplifters delivers its biggest hit yet before the company turns its focus to television production.

    Fletcher went on to develop a new film and TV division for games and publisher Rebellion before teaming up with producer Emma Biggins to launch new independent production label Beef, which currently has a range of projects in the pipeline from emerging British directors. A former board member of Film London, he is currently vice-chairman of Film Cymru Wales.

    “Curzon has an unparalleled film heritage, beloved cinemas and a culturally leading distribution arm,” said Fletcher. “With the strength and collaborative spirit of owners Cohen Media Group, I look forward to working with the team at Curzon and Charles S. Cohen to continue to bring the best of cinema to Curzon audiences.”

    Edward Fletcher Named CEO of U.K. Cinema Chain and Distributor Curzon

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    A rapid clean-energy transition could save 181 million years of healthy human life annually by 2050, report finds

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy