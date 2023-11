NNA – The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; issued a statement, saying: ldquo;In response to the Zionist aggression that targeted an ambulance belonging to the Islamic Rissala Scouts, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 p.m. nbsp;on Wednesday 11/08/2023, attacked with direct weapons an Israeli infantry force near the Doviv Barracks, inflicting confirmed casualties.quot;

