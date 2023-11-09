Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Prince William Damns His Family’s ‘Spread Thin’ Charitable Efforts With Faint Praise

    Prince William said Wednesday that he wants to “go a step further” than past royals with the causes he represents and avoid spreading himself too “thin” and finding himself with “loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on.”

    In the uncompromising comments made to print journalists accompanying him on his trip to Singapore, where he has been presenting the five winners of his Earthshot Prize with prizes of $1.2 million to develop technological solutions to the climate crisis, William said: “I care about so many things. Previously the family have been very much spotlighting, brilliantly, and going round and highlighting lots [of causes]… I want to go a step further. I want to actually bring change—and bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it.”

    In an astonishingly explicit rejection of the former royal custom of principal figures being the patron of hundreds of causes (Prince Philip had more than 800 charities, Queen Elizabeth II was patron of more than 500) William said, “You have to remain focused, if you spread yourself too thin you just can’t manage it and you won’t deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen,” according to an account of his remarks by the Sunday Times journalist Roya Nikkhah on X, formerly Twitter.

