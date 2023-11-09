Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross Battle Naughty Christmas Elf in Official ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Trailer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross and their kids battle a badass elf, played by Jillian Bell, in the official trailer for Snoepgoedlaan.

The Prime Video holiday film stars Chris Carver (Murphy) who is eager to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas house decorating contest. On a mission for more decorations, he and his daughter Holly (Madison Thomas) stumble upon a mysterious holiday store, where Bell’s Pepper tells him she can grant any Christmas wish.

When Chris wishes for the best Christmas ever in an attempt to increase his chances of winning, he wakes up the next day to a surprise. The elf casts a magical spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc throughout the city.

“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol and their three children must race against time to break Pepper’s spell, battle devious magical characters and save Christmas for everyone,” Snoepgoedlaan‘, the description reads.

Not only do the Carvers try to save the holiday, but also Chris’s life. If Pepper’s spell turns out as she intends, the patriarch of the family will be turned into a statue.

“We’re not going to let her turn your dad into one of those Happy Meal toys,” Ross’s Carol says in the trailer. ‘We are the Carvers. We have to catch an elf.” Chris adds, “You messed with the wrong family.”

Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, DC Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome and Stephen Tobolowsky round out the cast.

The holiday film reunites Murphy with director Reginald Hudlin and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since 1992. Boomerang.

Snoepgoedlaan releases on Prime Video on December 1.