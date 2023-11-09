Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Gaza humanitarian pause: Source

    By

    Nov 8, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a humanitarian pause in fighting, a source briefed on the talks told AFP Wednesday.

    quot;Negotiations mediated by the Qataris in coordination with the US are ongoing to secure the release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire,quot; the informed source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the talks#39; sensitivity. — AFP

