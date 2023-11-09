Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Gaza humanitarian pause: Source

NNA -nbsp;Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a humanitarian pause in fighting, a source briefed on the talks told AFP Wednesday.

quot;Negotiations mediated by the Qataris in coordination with the US are ongoing to secure the release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire,quot; the informed source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the talks#39; sensitivity. — AFP

=================== L.Y