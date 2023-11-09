6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia’s Banda Sea

NNA -nbsp;A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia#39;s Banda Sea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, hours after a stronger tremor hit the region, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The shallow quake, located far from the coast, hit at 8:02 pm local time (1302 GMT), the USGS said. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Daryono, an official at Indonesia#39;s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), said the second quake was one of 23 aftershocks following the earlier one. — AFP

