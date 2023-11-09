Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia’s Banda Sea

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia#39;s Banda Sea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, hours after a stronger tremor hit the region, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

    The shallow quake, located far from the coast, hit at 8:02 pm local time (1302 GMT), the USGS said. No tsunami warning has been issued.

    Daryono, an official at Indonesia#39;s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), said the second quake was one of 23 aftershocks following the earlier one. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ==================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    A rapid clean-energy transition could save 181 million years of healthy human life annually by 2050, report finds

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy