Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UK seeks pro-peace Palestinian leadership as soon as possible

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – A move towards a peace-loving leadership in Palestine is the most desired outcome in the Israel-Hamas conflict, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday, reiterating Britainrsquo;s support for a two-state solution.

    ldquo;In the short term, it is inevitable that Israel, because they have the troops in Gaza, will need to have a security responsibility,rdquo; Cleverly said at the G7 summit in Japan.

    ldquo;But our view is as soon as practicable, a move towards a peace loving Palestinian leadership is the most desired outcome.rdquo; — Reuters

    nbsp;

    ================= L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    A rapid clean-energy transition could save 181 million years of healthy human life annually by 2050, report finds

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy