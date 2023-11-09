UK seeks pro-peace Palestinian leadership as soon as possible

NNA – A move towards a peace-loving leadership in Palestine is the most desired outcome in the Israel-Hamas conflict, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday, reiterating Britainrsquo;s support for a two-state solution.

ldquo;In the short term, it is inevitable that Israel, because they have the troops in Gaza, will need to have a security responsibility,rdquo; Cleverly said at the G7 summit in Japan.

ldquo;But our view is as soon as practicable, a move towards a peace loving Palestinian leadership is the most desired outcome.rdquo; — Reuters

