NNA ndash; Tyre – National News Agency correspondent reported that an Israeli reconnaissance plane ldquo;MKrdquo; is currently flying over the western and central sectors, namely over Naqoura, passing through the villages of Al-Dhaira, Yarin, Marwahin, Ramiyah, Aita Al-Shaab, farreaching to Bint Jbeil, Maroun Al-Ras, and Yaroun.

The aforementioned villages witnessednbsp;intermittent Israeli bombing.

