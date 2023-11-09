Watch: Ariana Madix Performs Iconic Britney Spears Routine on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Eric McCandless/Disney

While Ariana Madix has consistently walked away with some of the highest scores each week on this season of Dancing With the Stars, on Tuesday night, the Vanderpump Rules star firmly cemented herself as the dancer to beat. Heading into the back half of Season 32, the other contestants are going to step it up if they want any chance to dethrone Queen Madix.

Madix has some stiff competition in folks like singer Jason Mraz and Marvel star Xochitl Gomez. During the music video round, Mraz danced to “Take on Me” by A-Ha while Gomez opted for “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani. But no one could top Madix, who channeled Britney Spears in order to dominate the competition. It’s Ariana, bitch.

Madix and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, took to the stage last night to perform a cha-cha-cha to “I’m a Slave 4 U,” recreating Spears’ iconic music video from 2001.

