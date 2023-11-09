Glenn Youngkin Bet His Political Future on a ‘Less Extreme’ Abortion Ban and Lost

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

Up until last night, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was seen as a probable kingmaker, potential Republican presidential contender, and the future of a party in disarray.

In an election where every seat in the state legislature was on the ballot, Democrats kept their narrow advantage in the state Senate and wrested control of the House of Delegates from the GOP. Youngkin might not have been on the ballot himself, but he is absolutely the election’s biggest loser.

Youngkin ran for office in 2021 focusing on public education—specifically amping up fears about critical race theory (CRT) supposedly being taught in public schools, while also playing off outrage over extended school closures during the pandemic. These were framed as “parents’ rights” issues.

