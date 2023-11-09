Forget Black Friday, this PS5 bundle includes Spider-Man 2 for free already

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

PlayStation

Considering PS5 stock has only normalized relatively recently, there’s little chance you’ll find massive savings on the gaming console when Black Friday deals come around. So, should you wait for a better deal than this bundle with Spider-Man 2 for $499?

We wouldn’t. Considering the game costs $70 on its own and the PS5 $499, you’re effectively netting $70 on the pair by jumping on this 11% discount, and there’s no telling whether it’ll swing back around during Black Friday. Before today, the bundle was $560, only saving you $10 compared to buying the two on their own. To be clear, this isn’t the limited edition PS5 with the Spider-Man-themed console and controller, but it’s a great deal nonetheless.

If you are holding out for a better deal this year, keep an eye on our Black Friday PS5 deals guide, which we’re updating right now, as we’ll let you know if something better comes along.

Buy a PS5 and get Spider-Man 2 free

Spider-Man 2 is a GOTY contender

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is widely acclaimed as one of 2023’s best games and perhaps the best superhero game of all time. As if the original take on this franchise by studio Insomniac wasn’t good enough, Spider-Man 2 takes web-slinging gameplay to another level with more dynamic abilities, flight controls, and expansive environments that make you feel like there are no bounds to your New York adventure. You can swing from Brooklyn to Queens before stopping by Coney Island for a spell of fun.

The vicious-yet-midly-misunderstood villain Venom features heavily this time, and you can borrow his symbiote powers to take the strength of Peter Parker and Miles Morales (both playable) to new limits.

Spider-Man 2 reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. There’s stiff competition for game of the year in 2023, but it certainly feels like this game will be firmly in the running. Between this and the abundance of other quality titles now available for PlayStation 5, this is the perfect time to jump in.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is exclusively single-player, but you might consider using the money you’ll save on this bundle to pick up an extra DualSense controller, down to $50 at Amazon right now, saving you a further $20. It’s always nice to have a spare to quickly swap to a new controller once the other’s battery dries up.

Read the original article on Business Insider