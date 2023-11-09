How to Stream the 2023 Country Music Association Awards Online Without Cable

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards will once again take over Nashville.

Country music’s biggest night airs live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena this Wednesday at 7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET and is hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, with performances by Best Artist nominees Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, to top it off. just to name a few.

Those without cable can watch the CMA Awards live online through every TV streaming service ABC offers, including DirectTV stream, FuboHulu + Live TV and Garland. Cable viewers who want to stream the show from their computer or mobile device can log in abc.com with the login details of their TV provider. The CMA Awards will also be available to watch on-demand on Hulu on Thursday.

Read on below to learn more about how to stream the CMA Awards online with and without cable (also free), plus the lineup of artists and nominees.

CMA Awards 2023: arrival and show date, time

The 2023 CMA Awards air live Wednesday on ABC starting at 7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET; it also airs in MT, Alaska and Hawaii at 7:00 PM local time and at 8:00 PM local time PT. Cable subscribers can easily tune in or sign up for their local ABC channel on TV abc.com with the login details of their TV provider.

If you want to watch the CMA Awards without cable, including live TV streaming services DirectTV stream, FuboHulu + Live TV and Garland they all allow cord cutters to stream ABC online. Keep reading to learn more about each option, including which streamers are offering five- or seven-day trials for those who want to stream the CMA Awards for free.

CMA Awards 2023: Performance Schedule, Presenters

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, will include an opening performance by New Artist of the Year nominee Jelly Roll of his hit “Need a Favor” and a Jimmy Buffett tribute show with Kenney Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brownband.

Post Malone will join Hardy and Morgan Wallen for a country classics medley, and other collaborations from CMA Awards nominees include Jelly Roll and K. Michelle (who will sing “Love Can Build a Bridge”), Megan Moroney and Old Dominion for “Can’t Break Up Now,” Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton for “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Tanya Tucker with Little Big Town for “Delta Dawn” and more. The lineup also includes solo performances from nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson.

Presenters include Paula Abdul, Nate Bargatze, Bill Anderson, Cynthia Erivo, the trio Lady A, Darius Rucker, Golden bachelor stars Gerry Turner, Keith Urban and others.

CMA Awards 2023: Complete List of Nominees

Lainey Wilson was the most nominated country star for the second year in a row with nine MCA nominations, followed by Jelly Roll (five nominations) and 2022 Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Combs (four recognitions).

See the full list of nominees for the 2023 CMA Awards below.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Laine Wilson

Single of the year

The prize goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mixing engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mixing engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mixing engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mixing engineer: Jim Cooley

“Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mixing engineer: Joey Moi

Album of the year

Prize goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde presents: Lindeville –Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mixing engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom country – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mixing engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Getting old – Luke Kammen; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mixing engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One thing at a time –Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mixing engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling up the welcome mat – Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mixing engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the year

Prize goes to Songwriter(s)

“Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female Singer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Laine Wilson

Male Singer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Small big city

Middenland

Old rule

Zac Brownband

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Zane + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The war and the treaty

Musical event of the year

Prize goes to artists and producer(s)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (featuring Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff

“Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (with Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

Prize goes to artist(s) and director(s)

“Lights on in the Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Director: Running Bear

“Wait in the Truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); Director: Justin Clough

New artist of the year

Zach Bryan

Jelly roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters