Rachel Maddow’s Advice for Anxious Biden Voters: ‘Panic and Chill’

NBC

MSNBC star Rachel Maddow tried to pull anxious supporters of President Joe Biden from the ledge on Tuesday, telling them that early polls showing Biden down to Donald Trump in key battleground states should cause them to both “panic” and “chill.”

Appearing on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the progressive cable news host was asked to weigh in on this past weekend’s New York Times poll that found the president trailing Trump in states he won in 2020, prompting prominent Democrats to declare a “five-alarm fire” while urging Biden to drop out.

“Too early to be concerned if you’re the Biden camp or maybe ring the alarm bells?” Late Night host Seth Meyers wondered.

