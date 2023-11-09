Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Rachel Maddow’s Advice for Anxious Biden Voters: ‘Panic and Chill’

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Rachel Maddow’s Advice for Anxious Biden Voters: ‘Panic and Chill’

    NBC

    MSNBC star Rachel Maddow tried to pull anxious supporters of President Joe Biden from the ledge on Tuesday, telling them that early polls showing Biden down to Donald Trump in key battleground states should cause them to both “panic” and “chill.”

    Appearing on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the progressive cable news host was asked to weigh in on this past weekend’s New York Times poll that found the president trailing Trump in states he won in 2020, prompting prominent Democrats to declare a “five-alarm fire” while urging Biden to drop out.

    “Too early to be concerned if you’re the Biden camp or maybe ring the alarm bells?” Late Night host Seth Meyers wondered.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    A rapid clean-energy transition could save 181 million years of healthy human life annually by 2050, report finds

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy