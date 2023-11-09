Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson ‘find it mind-blowing’ that they are billionaires with yachts and ‘have fun with it’, reveals the NBA legend and Commanders owner to Jimmy Kimmel

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Magic Johnson has opened up about his close bond with Michael Jordan to Jimmy Kimmel after the NBA icons vacationed together in Europe this summer.

The 64-year-old Johnson was recently announced by Forbes as the fourth sports billionaire in the United States, after Jordan himself, Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

The two went on holiday to Sardinia with their wives over the summer, with Jordan often seen relaxing on a yacht in the Mediterranean around the time he spent with his fellow basketball star. Johnson chartered a 281-foot superyacht named Aquila for his summer vacation at an estimated cost of $1.2 million per week.

And when speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Johnson said that neither he nor Jordan themselves can believe the lifestyle they are now living.

“Jimmy, it’s funny – neither of us ever thought we’d end up in this position,” Johnson explained. ‘There with yachts, to be able to go out to dinner with our wives, to be in Europe.

Magic Johnson (right, with wife Cookie) and Michael Jordan (left, with wife Yvette) pictured vacationing together in Italy over the summer

Johnson said he and Jordan like to have fun with their lifestyle when they’re on holiday – here they’re pictured with a band singing to them while out to dinner in Italy

Johnson (left) and Jordan pictured enjoying their summer vacation in Europe

“It’s mind-blowing for both of us and we’re having fun with it.”

Kimmel asked Johnson who pays for dinner when he goes out with Jordan.

“We’re tossing a coin,” Johnson said, smiling. “It’s his, with his face on both sides!”

On one of their evenings together in Europe over the summer, Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson joined them for dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante in Capri, Italy.

Johnson also shared a video of his story showing him and Jordan being serenaded by a band at the restaurant and captioned his photos from the evening: “Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world famous Da Paolino Ristorante, aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy.

“AND I got to hang out with my good friend and the best basketball player ever, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam (Samuel L Jackson) and LaTanya Jackson, judges Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer. ‘

Jordan recently cemented his status as one of the richest men in the sports landscape by selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion.

Jordan, 60, has previously had a reputation for being tight on money in times gone by. Apparently he once tipped a waitress with a $5 poker chip, along with Wayne Gretzky.

Johnson this summer rented a yacht named Aquila, worth an estimated $1.2 million per week

Johnson said he feels blessed by God to be able to live the life he has now

Rich Strafella, the former vice president of the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, told the story: “It was a private parlor game. Michael had ordered a drink from the cocktail waitress and he gave her a five dollar chip.

“Wayne took it off the cocktail waitress’ tray, handed it back to Michael, took a hundred dollar chip from Michael’s stack and placed it on the cocktail waitress’ tray. Then he said, “This is how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael,”

Speaking about his own recent new status as a billionaire, Johnson told Kimmel: “I never in my wildest dreams thought this could all happen this way. Even when you’re at your show, you’re thinking about the days of Jonny Carson, watching it at home in Michigan.

“God has blessed me, I’m so grateful, but at the same time it takes a lot of hard work. Everyone thinks they know you – a distant cousin’s friend, I have about ten of them.’

Jordan, of the Chicago Bulls, pictured facing Johnson of the Lakers during the 1991 NBA Finals

Johnson also talked about his recent coronation as a billionaire on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Johnson has made some smart investments outside of basketball, where he earned an estimated $40 million during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Magic’s 60 percent stake in an Iowa-based life insurance company called EquiTrust, which he bought in 2015, has made a lot of money over the years.

Moreover, this is the biggest asset in Magic Johnson Enterprises’ portfolio. Since taking control, Magic’s has grown the company’s total assets from $16 billion to $26 billion, with annual revenue hovering around $2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

He also took over his minority stake in the Commanders earlier this year.