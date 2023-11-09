‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard: Carl Radke ‘Popped Off’ Before Ending Engagement

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke came face to face for the first time since their breakup in September at last weekend’s BravoCon. At the start of the Summer House panel, they each gave brief statements about their called-off engagement and where they stand with each other now (which is, apparently, very far apart).

It turns out Hubbard was saving the real scoop for her interview on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, released on Wednesday. In the episode, she discusses the moments leading up to Radke pulling the plug on their engagement; how he allegedly surprised her on camera; and whether one of her castmates caused Radke to have second thoughts about walking down the aisle.

Hubbard had just spoken about her and Radke’s split in an Us Weekly profile ahead of BravoCon. Among other allegations, she claimed that her ex-fiancé “completely blindsided” her by calling producers to film their breakup after shooting for Summer House Season 8 had already wrapped. Radke responded in People that he “didn’t call production to set her up.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.