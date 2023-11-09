Sharon Stone Reveals Sony Boss Took Penis Out in Meeting

DANIEL ZUCHNIK

In a new interview with Kelly Ripa on the SiriusXM show “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” Hollywood legend Sharon Stone revealed that in the late 80s, a former head of Sony Pictures exposed his penis to her in a meeting, shocking Stone to the point of hysterics.

Stone does not name the executive in the interview, but during that time, the studio was co-chaired by Peter Guber and Jon Peters, the latter of whom was accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant in 2011. During the height of the #MeToo movement, Stone had alluded to past negative experiences in the industry without offering specifics.

“I was so excited to wear my special outfit and to meet the head of Sony, and I went to his office,” Stone began, describing her ensemble to Ripa: “It was my Ralph Lauren jacket with the little ruffle on the shoulder, my denim skirt with a big ruffle at the bottom, and my cowboy boots.”

