Justin Bieber unbuttons his shirt exposing his heavily tattooed chest as he follows wife Hailey out of Drake’s restaurant in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted after dinner at Drake’s in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

The 29-year-old singer wore his satin top unbuttoned so low that it exposed his heavily tattooed chest.

He also wore an oversized bomber jacket, silky trousers and patent leather boots for the special occasion.

The Peaches hitmaker – who donned a Flintstones-inspired couples costume with the Rhode founder for a Halloween party – accessorized with a light gray baseball cap and pink sunglasses atop his hat.

He also wore huge diamond earrings and a striking gold chain around his neck.

His 26-year-old wife wore a furry coat with jeans.

He was seen carrying a large paper bag, presumably with some leftovers to take home, as he followed Hailey closely.

The internet personality bundled up for their cozy dinner date in a cream-colored fur coat with brown spots.

Underneath the statement outwear, she opted for an otherwise casual ensemble with a white cropped T-shirt and low-rise bootcut jeans.

To match the details of her fur coat, she wore a pair of brown leather pointed-toe shoes.

For jewelry, she opted for just a pair of massive, dazzling diamond stud earrings.

She also carried a woven bag in a similar coffee-colored shade and a pair of narrow, oval sunglasses.

For their evening plans, she let her brunette bob loose in a shiny, straight style.

Hailey looked radiant in a dewy makeup look with a rosy pink blush and glossy mauve pink pout.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – are regularly trolled for wearing side-by-side styles when out and about together.

Hailey recently opened up about why they often appear in opposite outfits, and she blamed it on the fact that they get ready at different times.

In response to a question about how they often look like they’re from “two separate planets,” she told GQ Hype that it’s because Justin usually gets ready first.

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talking about this,” she said.

“He might want to wear baggy sweatpants to dinner,” she added. “And I might want to wear a little dress just because that’s how I feel.