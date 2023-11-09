Netflix announces behind-the-scenes documentary on USWNT’s World Cup disaster this year will be released on December 12

<!–

Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes documentary of the USWNT’s disastrous World Cup campaign on December 12.

An early Christmas gift for football fans, the show will chronicle the team’s failed attempt to win the World Cup for a third consecutive year in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.

Titled “Under Pressure,” Netflix said in a brief statement on World Cup 2023.’

USA crashed out on penalties in the round of 16 against Sweden after struggling through the group stage, winning just one match in the entire competition – the first, against Vietnam.

It was Megan Rapinoe’s last World Cup and she missed a penalty in the shootout against Sweden, before angering the home fans as they ironically laughed at her miss.

The elimination from the World Cup meant the end for coach Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned in the aftermath. Emma Hayes will take his place in the new year – the show may just offer a fascinating insight into the run-up to her new job.

The team was constantly criticized during the World Cup campaign for appearing to focus as much on off-field performance as on their on-field success.

Two-time US World Cup winner Carli Lloyd covered the tournament as an analyst for FOX and was highly critical – especially when Rapinoe and Co danced on the pitch in celebration of reaching the knockout stages of the tournament after a stuttering 0 -0 tie with Portugal.

“I’ve never witnessed it before – I’m just seeing this footage for the first time at the station and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Lloyd said.

‘There’s a difference between respecting the fans and saying hello to your family, but dancing and laughing? The player of the match was the post. You’re lucky you’re not going home now.’