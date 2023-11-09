Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    Inside Yoga Teacher Kaitlin Armstrong’s Chilling Search History

    Inside Yoga Teacher Kaitlin Armstrong's Chilling Search History

    The Texas yoga teacher accused of murdering an elite cyclist in a jealous rage last May allegedly made several alarming internet searches while on the lam in Costa Rica—including whether pineapples can “burn your fingerprints.”

    “Workers who cut up pineapples eventually lose their fingerprints,” Kaitlin Armstrong also searched on July 23, according to data revealed in court Wednesday, NewsNation reported.

    Austin Police detective Richard Spitler testified that the search was among several Armstrong made days after she fled Texas—allegedly after murdering Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a fit of jealousy on May 11, 2022.

