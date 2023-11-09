Inside Yoga Teacher Kaitlin Armstrong’s Chilling Search History

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Vecteezy/Harris County Sheriff’s Office

The Texas yoga teacher accused of murdering an elite cyclist in a jealous rage last May allegedly made several alarming internet searches while on the lam in Costa Rica—including whether pineapples can “burn your fingerprints.”

“Workers who cut up pineapples eventually lose their fingerprints,” Kaitlin Armstrong also searched on July 23, according to data revealed in court Wednesday, NewsNation reported.

Austin Police detective Richard Spitler testified that the search was among several Armstrong made days after she fled Texas—allegedly after murdering Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a fit of jealousy on May 11, 2022.

