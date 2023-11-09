Thu. Nov 9th, 2023

    News

    Trump’s Boastful Endorsement in Kentucky Guv Race Ages Like Milk

    By

    Nov 8, 2023 , , ,
    Trump’s Boastful Endorsement in Kentucky Guv Race Ages Like Milk

    David Dee Delgado/Pool via REUTERS

    Donald Trump struggled to accept that his “strong Endorsement” in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday night was not the Midas touch he insisted it would be.

    In a social media post two days before the election, he boasted that Republican candidate and one-time rising GOP star Daniel Cameron had made a “huge surge” after his endorsement, adding that voters had realized Cameron is “not really ‘a [Mitch] McConnell guy.’”

    “You will bring [Kentucky] to new levels of success, and I will help you!” Trump wrote. He followed it up with numerous posts in support of Cameron leading up to Election Day.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney Won’t “Chase Bucks” But Will License Some Content to Netflix, Bob Iger Says

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Optus will not be giving customers any compensation after major outage – as details emerge about CEO’s lavish lifestyle and series of blunders at the helm of the company

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    Amazon baby registry setup includes welcome box, discounts

    Nov 9, 2023
    News

    A rapid clean-energy transition could save 181 million years of healthy human life annually by 2050, report finds

    Nov 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy