Trump’s Boastful Endorsement in Kentucky Guv Race Ages Like Milk

David Dee Delgado/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump struggled to accept that his “strong Endorsement” in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday night was not the Midas touch he insisted it would be.

In a social media post two days before the election, he boasted that Republican candidate and one-time rising GOP star Daniel Cameron had made a “huge surge” after his endorsement, adding that voters had realized Cameron is “not really ‘a [Mitch] McConnell guy.’”

“You will bring [Kentucky] to new levels of success, and I will help you!” Trump wrote. He followed it up with numerous posts in support of Cameron leading up to Election Day.

