Super Bowl Champ Matt Ulrich Dead at 41

Matt Ulrich, a former Indianapolis Colts offensive guard who achieved Super Bowl glory, has passed away at the age of 41, as confirmed by the team’s owner, Jim Irsay.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Irsay posted on X. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Following his time as a captain at Northwestern University, Ulrich transitioned to the NFL, playing two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, marking the entirety of his professional football career. Notably, he clinched a Super Bowl championship with the Colts when they triumphed over the Chicago Bears with a 29–17 victory in Super Bowl XLI, a team led by Peyton Manning.

Following his retirement from football, Ulrich co-founded DexaFit LLC, a company specializing in body fat and metabolic testing, which has since established its presence across the nation. Ulrich also served as a player advisor for the Harvard Football Players Health Study, boasting certifications from Harvard Business School. In his post-football life, the retired offensive guard built a life in Bozeman, Montana, alongside his wife and their four sons.

The specific cause of his passing has not yet been disclosed.

