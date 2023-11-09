Over the span of Monday and Tuesday, four individuals, either current or former employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, lost their lives in incidents currently under investigation as possible suicides, according to multiple reports. Officials say the incidents appear to be unrelated to one another.

On Monday morning, a captain was discovered deceased at his home in Saugus, while later in the day, a retired deputy was found lifeless in the Antelope Valley. Additionally, on the same day, a custody assistant, serving in the jail system, was found dead in the Santa Clarita region, NBC News reported.

In the early hours of Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives received reports that a deputy employed within the jail system had been found unresponsive at home and was subsequently pronounced dead at a hospital in Pomona.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office is currently working to determine the causes of the deaths, which are all being probed as possible suicides. The sheriff’s office has chosen not to disclose the names of the deceased.

“Our LASD family has experienced a significant amount of loss and tragedies this year,” said Sheriff Robert Luna. “We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family. During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends. I have the deepest concern for our employees’ well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees’ work and personal lives.”

If you need help or need to assist someone in crisis, please call or text 988 to connect with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or access live chat at 988lifeline.org.

The post 4 Los Angeles Sheriff’s Officials Found Dead in Apparent Suicides appeared first on Breaking911.