Mississippi’s Election Day Voting Failures Simply Should Not Be Happening in 2023

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

What happened in Mississippi on election day simply can not be considered OK in the United States of America in 2023.

Mississippi Votes, a non-partisan voting rights organization, filed an emergency complaint that showed how dire the state of affairs was on Tuesday. The incidents reported are deeply troubling, particularly in areas with large Black communities, and raise serious concerns about the integrity and fairness of the voting process.

Many of the issues occurred in Clinton County, which is 40 percent African American. At one precinct site, there were only 14 ballots remaining while 100 people were still waiting in line to vote. In another part of the county, a site ran out of ballots not once, but three times, and was only replenished with 100 ballots each time. At the Clinton County YMCA, a mere 100 ballots were left with many voters still trying to vote.

